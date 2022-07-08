ajc logo
German energy giant Uniper asks for bailout amid Ukraine war

File--- File picture shows exterior view of the 'Bierwang' gas storage facility of the 'Uniper' energy company in Unterreit near Munich, Germany, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

By FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — German energy supply giant Uniper said Friday it is asking the government for a bailout amid a growing natural gas crunch due to the war in Ukraine.

Uniper is Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas that it sells on to local utility companies.

In a statement, Uniper said the “stabilization measures” it is seeking were “aimed at ceasing the current accumulation of substantial losses, covering Uniper’s liquidity needs and protecting Uniper’s investment-grade credit rating.”

The company said its major shareholder, Finland-based Fortum, was also in talks with the German government to “address the negative impact of the current gas supply restrictions on Uniper.”

“Fortum’s proposal includes a restructuring of Uniper aiming at establishing a security of supply company under the ownership of the German government,” it said.

While the government could take a big stake in Uniper to keep the company afloat or let it pass on higher purchasing costs to consumers, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday that the next steps were still being discussed.

“What’s clear is that we won’t let a systemically relevant company become insolvent and cause turbulences on the global energy markets,” he said.

Habeck said a new law approved earlier this week gives the German government various options to act. "And we will act," he added.

Uniper downgraded its financial outlook for this year last week, pointing to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia’s Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices.

“Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens,” it said at the time.

Follow all AP stories on the fallout from the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

