German energy giant Uniper asks for bailout amid Ukraine war

While the government could take a big stake in Uniper to keep the company afloat or let it pass on higher purchasing costs to consumers, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday that the next steps were still being discussed.

“What’s clear is that we won’t let a systemically relevant company become insolvent and cause turbulences on the global energy markets,” he said.

Habeck said a new law approved earlier this week gives the German government various options to act. "And we will act," he added.

Uniper downgraded its financial outlook for this year last week, pointing to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia’s Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices.

“Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens,” it said at the time.

___

Follow all AP stories on the fallout from the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.