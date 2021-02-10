German drug firm to pay $50M in US purity case at India site

The plant makes cancer drugs distributed in the U.S., prosecutors said.

The employees were fired and the company informed the public in July 2013, Fresenius Kabi said, adding that resolving the misdemeanor criminal case would be “net income neutral.” Its parent company is publicly traded in Europe.

“While we are pleased to have reached this resolution, we regret that such events happened years ago in one of our plants," Fresenius Kabi CEO Mats Henriksson said.

Court documents alleged that employees removed computers, documents and records ahead of the January 2013 FDA inspection, and deleted spreadsheets that contained evidence of manufacturing violations.

The company will pay a $30 million fine and forfeit another $20 million, prosecutors said. It also agreed to implement a compliance program to “prevent, detect and correct violations of U.S. law” relating to the manufacture of cancer drugs intended for terminally ill patients, they said.