German court suspends the government's ban of a far-right magazine pending an appeal ruling

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court on Wednesday suspended a ban that the government imposed last month on a far-right magazine, ruling that it can keep publishing while judges mull its appeal in depth.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser banned Compact magazine and the company that publishes it, Compact-Magazin GmbH, on July 16. She described Compact as “a central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene,” and said that it "agitates in an unspeakable way against Jews, against people with a history of migration and against our parliamentary democracy.”

Compact appealed to the Federal Administrative Court, and sought to have the ban suspended while the court considers the case in full — a process that typically takes months. The court said that it suspended the ban Wednesday, after a summary check of the measure determined that the chances of Compact's complaint succeeding are “open.”