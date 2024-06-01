Nation & World News

German court orders man born in Afghanistan held after knife attack at an anti-political Islam event

A German court ordered a 25-year-old man born in Afghanistan held on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that left six people injured
Candles, flowers and a piece of paper with the inscription "Against Terror" stand at the scene of the crime on the market square in Mannheim, Germany, the day after the stabbing at an anti-Islamic rally on Mannheim's market square that injured six people, including a police officer, Saturday, June1, 2024, (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Candles, flowers and a piece of paper with the inscription "Against Terror" stand at the scene of the crime on the market square in Mannheim, Germany, the day after the stabbing at an anti-Islamic rally on Mannheim's market square that injured six people, including a police officer, Saturday, June1, 2024, (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)
1 hour ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A German court on Saturday ordered a 25-year-old man born in Afghanistan held on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack at an event organized by a group opposing “political Islam” that left six people injured.

The victims included a police officer who remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while trying to intervene, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Officials offered no information regarding the motive for the attack on Friday on the central square in Mannheim.

A statement from police and prosecutors said that the suspect had lived in Germany since 2014, was married and has two children. His apartment in the town of Heppenheim was searched Friday night and police recovered digital devices whose contents were being evaluated.

Officials said that the suspect, who was shot and wounded by police, was hospitalized and not in a condition to be questioned. They said he had no prior police record.

They haven't disclosed the suspect’s citizenship or immigration status or how he came to Germany.

The group, Pax Europa, describes itself as an organization that informs the public about the dangers posed by the “increasing spread and influence of political Islam.” Michael Stürzenberger, an anti-Islamist activist who is one of the group's leading figures and has spoken at its events, was among those wounded.

Stürzenberger, 59, posted a picture of himself on his Telegram channel from his hospital bed, showing a long, bandaged cut on his upper lip and cheek. He said he had suffered “significant blood loss” from a stab wound in his thigh as well as a cut on his jaw that had been stapled shut.

The other victims were five men ages 25, 36, 42, and 54. The 25-year-old man has been released from the hospital, while the others were still be treated. The 54-year-old man suffered injuries that were initially life-threatening, but he was now out of danger.

A forensic police officer work holds a cap at the scene of a knife attack at the market square in Mannheim, Germany, Friday, May 31, 2024. An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a central square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot the attacker, who also was hurt. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A forensic police officers walks past a smashed stall of Pax Europa which had a banner with writing reading "Stop political Islam", on the market square in Mannheim, Germany, Friday, May 31, 2024. An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a central square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot the attacker, who also was hurt. Pax Europa, which describes itself as an organization that informs the public about the dangers posed by the “increasing spread and influence of political Islam,” said that the attack happened on the sidelines of an event it organized. It said that Michael Stürzenberger, an anti-Islam activist who has spoken at its events. was among those wounded. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Candles, flowers and a piece of paper with the inscription "Against Terror" stand at the scene of the crime on the market square in Mannheim, Germany, the day after the stabbing at an anti-Islamic rally on Mannheim's market square on Friday, May 31, 2024, that injured six people, including a police officer. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police and firefighters are deployed following an incident on Mannheim's market square, Germany, Friday, May 31, 2024. An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. (Rene Priebe/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The area is cordoned off as police and firefighters are deployed following an incident on Mannheim's market square, Germany, Friday, May 31, 2024. An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. (Rene Priebe/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Water main in downtown Atlanta repaired, system still being pressurized4m ago

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta is no stranger to water main breaks, some of them major
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Saturday

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion, more Atlanta events canceled due to water main breaks

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion, more Atlanta events canceled due to water main breaks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday
The Latest

Credit: AP

Voters in Iceland are picking the new president of the rugged island near the Arctic...
9m ago
Idaho jury deliberating sentence for man who killed wife and girlfriend’s 2 children
9m ago
Boeing's first astronaut flight halted at the last minute
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?