German court faults Facebook's past handling of hate speech

The Federal Court of Justice considered two cases dating back to August 2018 in which Facebook deleted comments taking aim at Muslim migrants and people of immigrant origin and suspended the users' accounts. It ordered the company to restore the posts.

The court found that Facebook wasn't entitled to delete the posts and suspend the accounts under its April 2018 conditions of use, which barred users from violating “community standards” and banned “hate speech," which it did not define more precisely. It said that “users of the network are inappropriately disadvantaged, contrary to the requirement of good faith.”