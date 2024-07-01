Nation & World News

German court convicts a prominent far-right politician for using a Nazi slogan again

A high-profile politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been convicted for the second time of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event
Björn Höcke, center, chairman of the Thuringian AfD, enters the courtroom of the district court shortly before the verdict is announced after his lawyer Florian Gempe, left, in Halle, Germany, Monday July 1, 2024. Höcke was convicted for the second time Monday of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Björn Höcke, center, chairman of the Thuringian AfD, enters the courtroom of the district court shortly before the verdict is announced after his lawyer Florian Gempe, left, in Halle, Germany, Monday July 1, 2024. Höcke was convicted for the second time Monday of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)
Updated 51 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — A high-profile politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany party was convicted for the second time Monday of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event.

Björn Höcke, who plans to run for governor in the eastern state of Thuringia in September, was fined for using the banned Nazi slogan “Everything for Germany.”

The Halle Regional Court found the 52-year-old guilty of using signs of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations and sentenced him to a fine of 130 daily rates of 130 euros each — or 16,900 euros ($18,000) — German news agency dpa reported.

An appeal against the ruling is possible. The conviction won't block him from running in the election.

The charge of using symbols of an unconstitutional organization can carry a fine or up to three years in prison.

Höcke was already fined 13,000 euros in May, also for using symbols of an unconstitutional organization, a verdict that his lawyers are appealing.

The earlier case centered on a speech in Merseburg in May 2021 in which Höcke used the phrase “Everything for Germany!” Judges last month agreed with prosecutors’ argument that the former history teacher was aware of its origin as a slogan of the Nazis’ SA stormtroopers.

In the current case, prosecutors alleged that he repeated the offense at an Alternative for Germany, or AfD, event in Gera in December, “in certain knowledge” that using the slogan is a criminal offense.

They alleged that Höcke said “Everything for ...” and encouraged the audience to shout “Germany!”

Höcke again insisted that he did nothing wrong, dpa reported.

“I am also completely innocent in this case,” he said. “I know I will be convicted. But that doesn’t feel fair to me.”

Höcke questioned whether using the phrase of such everyday words constitutes a criminal offense.

In his ruling on Monday, Judge Jan Stengel said a video of the speech in Gera showed Höcke’s "mimic approval” — meaning he had wanted people in the audience to complete the banned slogan, dpa reported.

Alternative for Germany has built a strong core of support, particularly in the formerly communist east — including Thuringia. The party's strength in that region helped propel it to a second-place finish in the European Parliament election earlier this month, taking 15.9% of the vote despite recent scandals and setbacks.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

New DeKalb CEO-elect prepares transition team

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Four themes that define the Atlanta area housing market

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday

Credit: TNS

OPINION
AJC Editorial Board: It’s time for Biden to pass the torch

Credit: TNS

OPINION
AJC Editorial Board: It’s time for Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Miguel Martinez

King family, Ebenezer gather to remember MLK’s mother on 50th anniversary of her murder
The Latest

Credit: AP

Documenting the history of American Express as an in-house historian
5m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher after French market jumps
8m ago
US Supreme Court Latest: Court expected to rule on Trump immunity case as end of term...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

A Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Georgia laws on spending, elections and safety begin Monday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular