German city renamed 'Swiftkirchen' for Taylor Swift concerts gets 1,400 bids for the signs

17 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — The German city of Gelsenkirchen, which temporarily renamed itself "Swiftkirchen" before the American superstar played three concerts there in mid-July, said Wednesday it received about 1,400 bids from Germany and abroad for signs it put up with the name.

The new name was one of a flurry of fan attractions around the concerts on July 17, 18 and 19. The city then held an auction for 20 original "Swiftkirchen" signs.

The highest offer was 3,000 euros ($3,245), and the 20 highest bidders will be informed by email, the city said in a statement, adding that a total sum for the auction will be announced once all payments have been received. It said one of the winning bids came from outside Germany, but didn't specify where.

The proceeds will go to a center for girls, a food bank for children and a shelter for women in Gelsenkirchen.

Another “Swiftkirchen” sign is now on display at Germany's museum of post-World War II history in Bonn, the Haus der Geschichte, the city said.

A former coal mining city, Gelsenkirchen is one of Germany's poorest. It's known for the soccer team Schalke, a traditional heavyweight currently in the second division, and its stadium, which sometimes attracts international entertainers like Swift.

