German city renamed 'Swiftkirchen' for Taylor Swift concerts gets 1,400 bids for the signs

BERLIN (AP) — The German city of Gelsenkirchen, which temporarily renamed itself "Swiftkirchen" before the American superstar played three concerts there in mid-July, said Wednesday it received about 1,400 bids from Germany and abroad for signs it put up with the name.

The new name was one of a flurry of fan attractions around the concerts on July 17, 18 and 19. The city then held an auction for 20 original "Swiftkirchen" signs.

The highest offer was 3,000 euros ($3,245), and the 20 highest bidders will be informed by email, the city said in a statement, adding that a total sum for the auction will be announced once all payments have been received. It said one of the winning bids came from outside Germany, but didn't specify where.