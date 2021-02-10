German children suffer from psychological issues in pandemic

Particularly during lockdowns “schools need to keep in regular contact with the students and express appreciation and attention," she said. "Otherwise there is the danger that children from at-risk families lose their motivation and eagerness to study.”

Researchers questioned more than 1,000 children between ages seven and 17 and more than 1,500 parents online from mid-December to mid-January. More than 80% of them had participated in a previous survey in June.

Overall, four out of five children reported feeling burdened by the pandemic.

They said their families fight and argue more, they have more problems in school and the relationships with their friends are deteriorating. They also eat less healthfully, spend more time online and play fewer sports, according to the study.

“The parents seem to have adjusted to the challenges of homeschooling and work and are trying to cope as best as possible,” Ravens-Sieberer said. “But they, too, are reaching their limits.”

A bout of snow across Germany this week allowed children to get outdoors for a brief break from lockdowns and other virus restrictions.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak