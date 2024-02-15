German chancellor welcomes Microsoft's 3.2 billion euro AI investment in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed an announcement Thursday by Microsoft that it would invest almost 3.3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in Germany over the next two years to massively expand its data center capacities for applications in the field of artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

"This is a really good commitment to progress, to growth, to modernity and to global openness as the basis for these opportunities," he said, adding it was also linked to the "fact that Germany remains very determined to be an open economy."

“Not only are we probably the most successful export economy in the world in terms of the size of our country, but we are also a country that trades with the whole world, that invests everywhere, but also invests in our own country,” he said.