German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with black eye patch after jogging accident

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
5 hours ago
X

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend.

“Am excited to see the memes," the chancellor wrote in the caption.

To deflect any possible worries about his health, on the photo, which appears to have been taken at the chancellery, Scholz smiled slightly and also wrote: “Thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!”

Scholz fell while jogging on Saturday and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend, the government said.

His spokesperson told reporters in Berlin later on Monday that the chancellor was doing well considering the circumstances.

“He was in quite a good mood this morning, but still looks a bit battered,” Steffen Hebestreit said adding that the photo was published “so that everyone can get used to how he will look in the next week or two.”

On Sunday, the 65-year-old German leader canceled appointments in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on Oct. 8. However, he was expected to attend public appearances later on Monday in Berlin.

Local media reported that Scholz fell while running in his hometown of Potsdam which is located 28 kilometers (17 miles) southwest of the German capital.

Scholz has led Germany since December 2021. He previously served as the country’s finance and labor minister, and as mayor of Hamburg.

In a profile on his party’s website, Scholz says that he hated sports when he was at school but acquired a taste for it from his wife, Britta Ernst. “Today I jog as often as I can,” he says.

Scholz says he tries to find time for jogging, rowing or walking two or three times a week and also enjoys cycling.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County police

TOP LOCAL STORY
5 dead in crash on I-85 north of Atlanta3h ago

Credit: admin

Inmate dies after apparent seizure in Cobb County jail
43m ago

Georgia football staff member arrested for reckless driving, speeding
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Calvin Smyre selected by Biden to serve as UN delegate
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pope wants to keep big Vatican meeting on the church's future behind closed doors...
14m ago
A look at the Black Sea grain deal after Putin meets Turkish leader and dashes hopes for...
15m ago
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
24m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
18h ago
PHOTOS: 2023 Dragon Con Parade Atlanta
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top