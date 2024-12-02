Nation & World News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in 2 1/2 years

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Ukraine for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years
FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a German government cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a German government cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Updated 1 minute ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Monday just weeks after he was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That call came at a time of widespread speculation about what the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump will mean for Ukraine as the incoming president has promised to end the conflict. In a major shift, Zelenskyy signalled Friday that an an offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv's control could end "the hot stage of the war" in Ukraine.

Scholz's visit comes ahead of an early German election expected in February. As the campaign gets under way, Scholz has pointed to Germany’s status as Ukraine's second-biggest supplier while also highlighting his “prudence” in working to prevent the war escalating and refusing to deliver Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

Scholz said that, in his meeting with Zelenskyy, he will announce further military deliveries this month totaling 650 million euros.

“I would like to make clear here on the ground that Germany will remain Ukraine’s strongest supporter in Europe,” he said.

Scholz was criticized by Zelenskyy in November for speaking to Putin in what appeared to be the first conversation with the sitting leader of a major Western power in nearly two years.

In that call Scholz urged Putin to be open to negotiations with Ukraine but the Russian leader said any peace deal should acknowledge Russia's territorial gains and security demands, including that Kyiv renounce joining NATO.

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improves his tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improve their tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improves his tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

