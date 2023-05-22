German chancellor calls some climate activists' protests 'nutty'

Over the past few months, they've also glued themselves to various paintings in Berlin and elsewhere.

While some people support the protesters’ fight for climate protection, others — especially angry drivers who get stuck in traffic — have tried to pull the activists off the roads using violence, even though officials have warned motorists repeatedly not to engage in vigilantism.

Last Generation wants Germany to stop using all fossil fuels by 2030 and take short-term measures including the imposition of a general speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) on highways as a way of cutting transport emissions.

Even though Scholz expressed criticism on Monday of the ways climate activists draw attention to global warming, he is committed to transforming Germany's economy to be greener and more climate-friendly.

The German government insists that protecting the climate is one of its central concerns. It has said it wants to slash greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030 and has plans in place to sharply boost renewable energy production while phasing out fossil fuels.

