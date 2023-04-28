X

German capital sees 10th day of provocative climate protests

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
32 minutes ago
Climate activists are staging a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.

Members of the group Last Generation glued themselves to the road, causing long traffic jams for commuters driving into the city. The group wants to draw attention to the threat of global warming and the need for governments to step up measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

At a crossing in the north of the capital, many drivers waited patiently for police to clear the road, though some hurled abuse at the activists, calling them “terrorists” and “scum.” Several pedestrians applauded the protesters, giving them a thumbs-up, while one passer-by offered them food and water.

Last Generation has acknowledged that its protests are provocative, but it argues that by stirring friction it can encourage debate within society about climate change.

“Sure, there are those who insult or criticize us,” activist Theodor Schnarr said. "But I've got the feeling that more and more people are coming to us on the streets and saying they think this is a good thing."

Schnarr said the group believes disruptive but peaceful protests are justified due to the enormity of the climate crisis and the urgent need to tackle it.

“We have all the solutions. The German government just needs to implement them,” he said.

But Frank Silzle, a motorist who was inconvenienced by Friday's blockade, said that while he agreed with the group's aims, he objected to its tactics.

“Ultimately I think it's counterproductive, what they're doing,” Silzle said. “I understand their cause completely, but the way they're going about it is sadly causing a counter-reaction within the population that is very, very harmful to the cause.”

Some German politicians have called for tougher police measures and sentences against the activists. So far, most courts have either acquitted activists or issued them fines, though three Last Generation members recently received prison sentences ranging from three to five months in southern Germany.

The group plans to meet with Germany's transportation minister next week to discuss its demands. They include the introduction of a universal speed limit on German highways, a move that experts say would be a quick and cheap measures to cut emissions.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board exploring possible ethics violation by Morley11h ago

Credit: Josh Galemore

Suspects sought in women’s beating during Orange Crush at Tybee Island
9h ago

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
9h ago

Loose gun laws. Multiple defendants. Possible Trump indictment brings security challenge
15h ago

Loose gun laws. Multiple defendants. Possible Trump indictment brings security challenge
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed by Atlanta police at gas station, accused of shooting at officers
7h ago
The Latest
2 US Army helicopters crash in Alaska, killing 3 soldiers
13m ago
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
30m ago
China flies 38 warplanes near Taiwan, 6 navy vessels in area
35m ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
9h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
13h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top