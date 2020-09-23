German Cabinet approves 2021 budget with high borrowing

The budget plan calls for spending of 413.4 billion euros ($485 billion) next year, down from this year's exceptionally high 508.5 billion euros, a figure which was swollen by spending on rescue packages.

The crisis has derailed the government’s dedication to keeping its budget balanced, long a point of pride. After six years in the black, it is borrowing 217.8 billion euros this year to finance rescue and stimulus packages and cover an expected shortfall in tax revenue.