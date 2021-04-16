German-Australian author Walter Kaufmann dies at 97

Enamored with Socialism, Kaufmann traveled to the Soviet Union and other countries in Eastern Europe during the 1950s before settling in Eastern Germany, where he became general secretary of the writers' group PEN and received several awards, including the Heinrich-Mann-Prize in 1967.

Aside from his works of fiction, Kaufmann also wrote numerous travelogues and reported on the trial of American civil rights activist and Communist Party member Angela Davis, who was indicted and later acquitted of providing firearms in a 1970 attack on the Marin County courthouse.

Szuszies, the documentary-maker, said Kaufmann died peacefully in Berlin on Thursday. He is survived by his third wife, Lissy Kreuter, and two daughters from a previous marriage — photographer Rebekka and actress Deborah Kaufmann.