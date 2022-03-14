Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

German airport strike causes flight cancellations, delays

National & World News
25 minutes ago
More than 1,000 security personnel have walked off their jobs at airports across Germany, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays

BERLIN (AP) — More than 1,000 security personnel walked off their jobs Monday at airports across Germany, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.

Security staffers at airports in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hannover and elsewhere began their one-day strike at midnight to press for higher wages, German news agency dpa reported.

The walkouts are part of a wage dispute between Verdi union and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies. The union is negotiating with the employers’ association for a new agreement for about 25,000 security staff nationwide.

Three rounds of negotiations have so far failed to produce a result. The sides plan to meet in Berlin later this week for further negotiations.

Verdi is demanding an increase of hourly wages by at least one euro, among other things.

The union said about 1,350 employees nationwide were participating in the strikes, dpa reported.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Live updates: 2 killed in attack on Ukraine aircraft factory
23m ago
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China
25m ago
Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary
34m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top