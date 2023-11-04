German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

German news agency dpa has reported that the airport in the northern city of Hamburg has been closed to passengers and flights have been canceled after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago

BERLIN (AP) — The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: contributed

Fulton school district puts learning on wheels11h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
7h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
1h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
The Latest

Credit: AP

Donald Trump's strength is clear in Florida as Gov. Ron DeSantis tries to move past...
21m ago
Arab leaders push for an Israel-Hamas cease-fire now. Blinken says that could be...
26m ago
US and Arab partners disagree on the need for a cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill...
26m ago
Featured

Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
High school football state playoff brackets
7h ago
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top