Gerard Depardieu's trial on sexual assault charges is starting in France

French actor Gérard Depardieu will face charges in a Paris court of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of a movie in 2021
FILE - Actor Gerard Depardieu addresses the media during the press conference for the film 'Saint Amour' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)
By THOMAS ADAMSON – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — French actor Gérard Depardieu is standing trial on Monday in Paris accused of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of a movie in 2021.

Depardieu, 76, is facing charges that he groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director during production of the film "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters").

Prosecutors allege the incidents included obscene remarks and inappropriate touching, including an incident in which Depardieu allegedly used his legs to trap one of the women before groping her in front of other crew members. Both women have filed formal complaints. Their identities have not been disclosed to protect alleged victims of sexual assault.

The actor denies the charges.

In an open letter published in Le Figaro in Oct. 2023, Depardieu wrote: “Never, but never, have I abused a woman.”

The trial was initially scheduled for October 2024 but was postponed due to Depardieu's health. His lawyer, Jérémie Assous, said the actor had undergone a quadruple heart bypass and suffers from diabetes. A court-appointed medical expert determined he is fit to stand trial. He is expected to attend the two-day hearing, reportedly with scheduled breaks.

This is the first time Depardieu, one of France's most prominent film actors, has gone to trial over sexual assault allegations. He has previously been accused of misconduct by about 20 women, but no other case has proceeded to court. Some were dropped due to lack of evidence or the statute of limitations.

The court is expected to hear witness testimony during the trial. A verdict is not expected immediately.

