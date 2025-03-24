Gerard Depardieu's trial on sexual assault charges is starting in France

PARIS (AP) — French actor Gérard Depardieu is standing trial on Monday in Paris accused of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of a movie in 2021.

Depardieu, 76, is facing charges that he groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director during production of the film "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters").

Prosecutors allege the incidents included obscene remarks and inappropriate touching, including an incident in which Depardieu allegedly used his legs to trap one of the women before groping her in front of other crew members. Both women have filed formal complaints. Their identities have not been disclosed to protect alleged victims of sexual assault.