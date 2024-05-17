Nation & World News

Georgia's prime minister joins tens of thousands in a march to promote 'family purity'

Georgia's prime minister has joined tens of thousands of people on march through the country's capital to mark the Day of Family Purity
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze attends a celebration of the Day of Family Purity in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, May 17, 2024. Tens of thousands of people including the prime minister on Friday marched through the Georgian capital to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze attends a celebration of the Day of Family Purity in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, May 17, 2024.
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia's prime minister joined tens of thousands of people on a march through the capital on Friday to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong.

Observances of the day, which was initiated by the Georgian Orthodox Church in 2013, were also held in more than 20 other cities.

Liberal groups have complained that the event coincides with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili were among those who marched in Tbilisi. The march ended at the capital's Trinity Cathedral, where Kobakhidze praised the event for “protecting the country’s identity, language and faith.”

In March, the ruling Georgian Dream Party introduced a bill curtailing LGBTQ rights. If adopted, the bill will prohibit sex changes, adoption by same-sex couples, and gatherings that could be regarded as promoting same-sex relations.

Georgian Dream also has pushed through a bill to require news media and nongovernmental organizations to register as "agents of foreign influence" if they receive more than 20% of their budget from abroad. The bill set off mass protests this month in Tbilisi. Opponents refer to it as " the Russian law " because it resembles regulations in Russia.

President Salome Zourabichvili says she will veto the measure, which opponents say will obstruct Georgia's bid to join the European Union, but its supporters have enough seats in parliament to override a veto.

Tension in Georgia over unorthodox sexual mores is strong. Last year, hundreds of opponents of gay rights stormed an LGBTQ festival in Tbilisi, forcing the event's cancellation.

People dressed in national costumes gather to celebrate the Day of Family Purity in front of the Georgian Parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, May 17, 2024. Tens of thousands of people including the prime minister on Friday marched through the Georgian capital to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

A man with a Georgian national flag rides a horse while celebrating the Day of Family Purity in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, May 17, 2024. Tens of thousands of people including the prime minister on Friday marched through the Georgian capital to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

People with Georgian national flags march celebrating the Day of Family Purity in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, May 17, 2024. Tens of thousands of people including the prime minister on Friday marched through the Georgian capital to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

A Georgian Orthodox Church priest attend a celebration of the Day of Family Purity in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, May 17, 2024. Tens of thousands of people including the prime minister on Friday marched through the Georgian capital to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

People dressed in national costumes gather to celebrate the Day of Family Purity in front of the Georgian Parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, May 17, 2024. Tens of thousands of people including the prime minister on Friday marched through the Georgian capital to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

People and Georgian Orthodox Church priests gather to celebrate the Day of Family Purity in front of the Georgian Parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, May 17, 2024. Tens of thousands of people including the prime minister on Friday marched through the Georgian capital to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

People with Georgian national flags march celebrating the Day of Family Purity in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, May 17, 2024. Tens of thousands of people including the prime minister on Friday marched through the Georgian capital to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

FILE - Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze looks on during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday April 12, 2024. Georgia's prime minister jointed tens of thousands of people on a march through the capital on Friday, May 17, 2024, to mark the Day of Family Purity, which celebrates so-called traditional family values in the country where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP, File)

