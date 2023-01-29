X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

National & World News
1 hour ago
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, has been arrested in Dallas after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.

Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.

Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.

Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth, Texas, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Dallas.

It was unclear whether he had been released from the detention center. An attempt by The Associated Press to reach someone at the detention center was unsuccessful.

Earlier this month, Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago at the beginning of its growth into college football’s most dominant program.

The University of Georgia athletic department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Alex Slitz

Credit: Alex Slitz

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Alex Slitz

Credit: Alex Slitz

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog18h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Things learned from Atlanta United’s first exhibition match
1h ago

Credit: Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

Oquendo leads Bulldogs to overtime victory
17h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Hawks are halted by Clippers’ 19 3-pointers
14h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Hawks are halted by Clippers’ 19 3-pointers
14h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Luiz Araujo scores 2 as Atlanta United plays Chattanooga to draw
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Friends mourn volunteer killed helping civilians in Ukraine
9m ago
'Avatar 2' tops box office for 7th weekend
26m ago
Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
5h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top