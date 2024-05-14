Nation & World News

Georgian parliament approves divisive 'foreign influence' bill that sparked weeks of mass protests

The Georgian parliament has approved in the third and final reading a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests
Demonstrators attend an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Demonstrators attend an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)
Updated 18 minutes ago

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The Georgian parliament on Tuesday approved in the third and final reading a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union.

The bill requires media and nongovernmental organizations and other nonprofits to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

The government says the bill is necessary to stem what it deems as harmful foreign influence over the country’s politics and to prevent unspecified foreign actors from trying to destabilize it.

The opposition has denounced the bill as “the Russian law,” because Moscow uses similar legislation to crack down on independent news media, nonprofits and activists critical of the Kremlin.

Mass protests against the law in recent weeks have swept the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million.

European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday spoke of Georgia in Copenhagen, at a conference on democracy, and said that “if they want to join the EU, they have to respect the fundamental principles of the rule of law and the democratic principles.”

The bill is nearly identical to one that the governing Georgian Dream party was pressured to withdraw last year after street protests. Renewed demonstrations have rocked Georgia for weeks, with demonstrators scuffling with police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with the governing party, has vowed to veto the law, but Georgian Dream has a majority sufficient to override a presidential veto.

As the lawmakers began debating the bill on Tuesday, a large crowd of demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament to protest once again, with a heavy presence of riot police at the site. Over the weekend, thousands poured into the streets of the Georgian capital Tbilisi, and many stayed in front of the parliament until Monday morning.

Inside the parliament, the debate was interrupted by a brawl. Georgian Dream MP Dimitry Samkharadze was seen charging toward Levan Khabeishvili, the chairman of main opposition party United National Movement, after Khabeishvili accused him of organizing mobs to beat up opposition supporters.

In recent days, several protesters and opposition members have been beaten up. The opposition linked the incidents to the protests.

Another Georgian Dream lawmaker, Archil Talakvadze, accused in his speech on Tuesday “the radical and anti-national political opposition united by political vendetta” of using the protests for their own political purpose and “hoping for events to take a radical turn.”

“But nothing and nobody can stop the development of our country,” Talakvadze said.

Ana Tsitlidze, a member of the United National Movement, said the protests showed how unified Georgia was “in fighting for its European future,” adding that “today, saying no to the Russian law equals saying no to the Russian regime.”

After the debate, 84 lawmakers out of 116 attending Tuesday's session voted in favor of the law, and 30 voted against. It will now be sent to Zourabichvili, the president, and she has 14 days to either veto or approve it.

This photo taken from video, released by Mtavari Channel on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, shows Georgian lawmakers fighting during a parliament session in Tbilisi, Georgia. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (Mtavari Channel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator wears a national flag as he argues with the police that blocked the road towards the Parliament building during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, May 13, 2024. Daily protests are continuing against a proposed bill that critics say would stifle media freedom and obstruct the country's bid to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator with draped Georgian national and EU flags stands in font of police blocking the way to the Parliament building, during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator wears a national flag as she argues with the police that blocked the road towards the Parliament building during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, May 13, 2024. Daily protests are continuing against a proposed bill that critics say would stifle media freedom and obstruct the country's bid to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator speaks to the police that blocked the road towards the Parliament building during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, May 13, 2024. Daily protests are continuing against a proposed bill that critics say would stifle media freedom and obstruct the country's bid to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Two demonstrators with draped Georgian national and EU flags walk towards the Parliament building during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, May 13, 2024. Daily protests are continuing against a proposed bill that critics say would stifle media freedom and obstruct the country's bid to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators rest in a street near the Parliament building during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, May 13, 2024. Daily protests are continuing against a proposed bill that critics say would stifle media freedom and obstruct the country's bid to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators attend an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators attend an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators with draped Georgian national flags look through a closed gate of the Parliament building during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, May 13, 2024. Georgia's parliament green-lit a final vote on a proposed law that critics see as a threat to media freedom and the country's aspirations to join the European Union, after police dispersed the latest protests against it over the weekend. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator shouts during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators attend an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator attends an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators attend an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday began the third and final reading of a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

His $1M Airbnb burned down. Rental giant won’t cover loss

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE
I-85 South lanes reopen after crash in Midtown
1h ago

Credit: File Photo

Ex-Facebook, Nike DEI leader sentenced to more than five years in prison

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow
1h ago

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow
1h ago

OPINION
It may be time for Anita Baker to drop the mic
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
More than half a million people flee fighting in Rafah and northern Gaza, UN says
8m ago
Michael Cohen will face a bruising cross-examination by Trump's lawyers at the hush money...
9m ago
Wholesale price increases accelerated in April as inflation remains sticky
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs
Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case