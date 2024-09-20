Georgia State Election Board approves rule requiring hand count of ballots

In a memo sent to election board members Thursday, the office of state Attorney General Chris Carr said no provision in state law allows counting the number of ballots by hand at the precinct level before the ballots are brought to county election superintendent for vote tallying. As a result, the memo says, the rule is “not tethered to any statute” and is “likely the precise kind of impermissible legislation that agencies cannot do.” The memo warns that any rule that oversteps the board’s authority would be unlikely to survive a legal challenge.

Already, two rules the board passed last month having to do with the process to certify the vote count have been challenged in two separate lawsuits, one filed by Democrats and the other filed by a conservative group. A judge has set an Oct. 1 trial on the Democrats' lawsuit.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month called the hand counting rule "misguided," saying it would delay the reporting of election results and introduce risks to chain of custody procedures.

The new rule requires that the number of paper ballots — not the number of votes — be counted at each polling place by three separate poll workers until all three counts are the same. If a scanner has more than 750 ballots inside at the end of voting, the poll manager can decide to begin the count the following day.

Voters in Georgia make their selections on a touchscreen voting machine that then prints out a paper ballot that includes a human-readable list of the voter's choices as well as a QR code that is read by a scanner to tally the votes.

Proponents say the rule is needed to make sure the number of ballots matches the electronic tallies on scanners, check-in computers and voting machines. The three workers will have to count the ballots in piles of 50, and the poll manager needs to explain and fix, if possible, any discrepancies, as well as document them.

Results could be delayed if polling places decide to wait until the to hand tally is finished before they send the memory cards that record the votes in machines to the central tabulation location.

Several county election officials who spoke out against the rule during a public comment period preceding the vote warned that having to count the ballots by hand at polling places could delay the reporting of election night results. They also worried about putting an additional burden on poll workers who have already worked a long day.

Leaders of the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials raised concerns similar to Raffensperger's in a letter to the State Election Board last month, warning the rule would ultimately undermine confidence in the process. The nonprofit association's members include over 500 election officials and workers statewide, according to the organization.

Janelle King, a board member who worked with the author of the rule on the wording, said she wasn't concerned if election night reporting is slowed a bit in favor of making sure that the number of ballots is accurate.

“What I don’t want to do is set a precedent that we’re OK with speed over accuracy,” she said as the board was discussing the rule proposal. “I can guarantee you, as a voter, I would rather wait another hour to ensure that the count is accurate than to get a count given within that hour and then to find out at the close of an election after certification has already taken place that we have people suing because the count is not accurate."

Guidelines from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission say “the total number of ballots cast should balance with the number of total voters processed at each polling place,” but they do not call for a hand count of ballots from a tabulator.

The new rule will now be filed with the secretary of state and will take effect 20 days later.

The board also tabled until 2025 a proposal for a similar count at early in-person voting locations.

The election officials association urged the State Election Board in a letter Tuesday not to consider any new rules when Election Day is less than 50 days away, ballots are already going out and poll worker training is well underway.

“We do not oppose rules because we are lazy or because a political operative or organization wants us to,” the letter says. “We oppose rules because they are poorly written, inefficient, would not accomplish their stated goals, or go directly against state law.”

Associated Press writer Jeff Amy in Atlanta contributed reporting.