Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger beats Trump ally

“If you don’t understand what happened in the election of 2020, here’s what happened -- 28,000 Georgians skipped the presidential race and yet voted down ballot in other races,” Raffensperger said.

Hice fully embraced Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and objected to Georgia's electoral votes being counted for Biden. State and federal officials, including Trump's own attorney general, have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud. The votes in Georgia's presidential election were counted three times, and each tally confirmed Biden's victory.

All three challengers in the GOP primary — Hice, former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle and former probate and magistrate judge T.J. Hudson — criticized Raffensperger's handling of the 2020 election, saying he caused Georgians to lose confidence in the system.

Raffensperger has punched back, staunchly defending his record and insisting that Georgia's elections are fair and secure. He also made prohibiting noncitizens from voting — a platform popular with conservative Republicans that is already enshrined in Georgia law — a centerpiece of his reelection campaign.

Trump's obsession with his election loss and his unproven claims of widespread fraud have put a spotlight on down-ballot secretary of state races around the country.

Asked by a reporter if his victory was a direct rebuke of Trump, Raffensperger said, “No, I think it’s a direct compliment to the goodness of my fellow Georgians.”

On the Democratic side, five candidates are fighting for their party's nomination. All of them have championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021 that shortened the period to request an absentee ballot, added an ID requirement, restricted drop boxes, and stripped the secretary of state of his seat on the State Election Board, among other things.

State Rep. Bee Nguyen, who occupies the seat formerly held by Democratic gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, leads the group in fundraising and has snagged some significant endorsements. The other candidates are: Floyd Griffin, a state senator and former mayor of the city of Milledgeville; Michael Owens, former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman; John Eaves, former Fulton County Commission chairman; and Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a former state representative from DeKalb County.

Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks with supporters during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks with supporters during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption FILE - Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2021. Hice faces Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the May 24, 2022, Republican primary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption FILE - Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2021. Hice faces Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the May 24, 2022, Republican primary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks with a supporter during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks with a supporter during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger waits for returns to come in during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger waits for returns to come in during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, talks with supporters during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, talks with supporters during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during an interview on Oct. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday's primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by Donald Trump, who is seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris Caption FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during an interview on Oct. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday's primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by Donald Trump, who is seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris

Caption A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger waits for returns to come in during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger waits for returns to come in during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson