Georgia seaports handled a record number of automobiles in 2023 while container trade dropped 16%

“We have been investing in Brunswick. We've been creating capacity in Brunswick,” Lynch said in an interview, adding that more growth is possible in 2024. “Autos are strong. I mean, the economy will drive the autos, so we’ll have to see how that plays out. But right now, they’re strong.”

Auto shipments into Georgia boomed last year as sales surged amid pent-up demand following a computer chip shortage that slowed assembly lines.

Georgia's push to become a Southern hub for electric vehicle production is expected to send more autos across Brunswick's docks in the coming years. Hyundai is building its first U.S. plant dedicated to EVs west of Savannah, while electric truck maker Rivian is constructing a factory east of Atlanta. Kia last summer announced an expansion of its plant in West Point to manufacture electric SUVs.

Meanwhile, the Port of Savannah saw a notable dip in cargo shipped in containers, the giant metal boxes used to pack retail goods from consumer electronics to frozen chickens. Savannah is the fourth-busiest U.S. seaport for containerized cargo, behind only New York, Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

Savannah handled 4.9 million container units of imports and exports last year, down 16% compared with calendar 2022. Lynch said retailers ordered less inventory as inflation and higher interest rates cooled consumer spending.

That could be changing. Savannah's container numbers for January are on track to outpace the same month last year, and Lynch said he anticipates that trend will continue in the coming months.

“I fully believe that when we look at February and March and April, we should see some positive numbers year-over-year,” Lynch said. “The numbers are stronger than we anticipated.”