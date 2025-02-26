Georgia recovers from No. 3 Florida's comeback and defeat Gators 88-83 despite Richard's 30 points

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia guard Blue Cain sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining after No. 3 Florida took its first lead by scoring 13 unanswered points, and the Bulldogs beat the Gators 88-83 on Tuesday night.

Florida, which trailed by 26 points in the first half, rallied from a 78-67 deficit with the 13-0 run to lead 80-78. Cain's 3-pointer ended the run.

Georgia (17-11, 5-10 Southeastern Conference) boosted its hopes for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2015. The Bulldogs ended Florida's 12-game winning streak in series and gave coach Mike White his first win against his former Florida team. White had been 0-6 against the Gators.