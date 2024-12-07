Georgia QB Carson Beck returns from hand injury for final snap in SEC championship OT win over Texas

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, believed to be out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury, returned for the final snap in the No. 5 Bulldogs' 22-19 overtime win over No. 2 Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.

Beck was hit by outside linebacker Trey Moore on the final play of the first half, forcing a fumble recovered by Anthony Hill Jr., who then lost the ball on an errant attempt to extend the play with a lateral as time expired.

Beck was one of the last players to return to the field following halftime. He was holding his helmet but did not warm up remained on the sideline as backup Gunner Stockton led the offense to its first touchdown on the Bulldogs' first drive of the second half.