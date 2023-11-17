BreakingNews
Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump

Georgia prosecutor seeks August trial date for Trump and others in election case

A prosecutor in Georgia is seeking an August trial date for former President Donald Trump and others charged over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KATE BRUMBACK – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor in Georgia is seeking an August trial date for former President Donald Trump and others charged over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday filed a motion to schedule the start of the trial for Aug. 5. Willis wrote that the proposed trial date balances potential delays from Trump's other criminal trials and the speedy trial rights of the other defendants.

A Fulton County grand jury in August indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to keep the Republican in power after he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump1h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

City council hopes to make NW Atlanta road safer after woman’s death last year
22m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital
52m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital
52m ago

Credit: Contributed

Appeals court ends Black public defender’s race bias case
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, says he wasn't...
4m ago
NFL investigating why Bengals didn't list Joe Burrow on injury report, AP source says
4m ago
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at a New Hampshire psychiatric...
8m ago
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
10h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top