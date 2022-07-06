BreakingNews
Mysterious Georgia monument partially destroyed by explosion
ajc logo
X

Georgia monument that some called satanic damaged by bomb

National & World News
1 hour ago
A rural Georgia monument has been bombed, damaging one of four granite panels that some people have dubbed “America's Stonehenge.”

ELBERTON, Ga. (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic was bombed before dawn on Wednesday, damaging one of four granite panels that some people dubbed “America's Stonehenge."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device.

Elberton Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas told local news outlets that the monument was significantly damaged. Pictures and drone footage show one of the four stone panels in rubble on the ground.

The enigmatic roadside attraction was built in 1980 from local granite, commissioned by an unknown person or group under the name R.C. Christian. The 19-foot-high (6-meter-high) panels bear a 10-part message in eight different languages with guidance for living in an “age of reason." One part calls for keeping world population at 500 million or below, while another calls to “guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.”

It also serves as a sundial and astronomical calendar.

The roadside attraction received renewed attention during Georgia's May 24 gubernatorial primary when third-place Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor claimed the guidestones are satanic and made demolishing them part of her platform.

The site is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Elberton, near the South Carolina state line. Granite quarrying is a top local industry.

GBI says the bomb appears to have gone off around 4 a.m., with sheriff's deputies responding to discover the damage. Some residents told local news outlets they heard an explosion at that time.

Elbert County sheriff's deputies, Elberton police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were among agencies trying to figure out what happened.

The monument had previously been vandalized.

Editors' Picks
With college football in flux, where can the ACC turn?1h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
Overturned big rig blocked I-285 in DeKalb for hours; no injuries
3h ago
Fulton animal shelter ‘pleading’ with public to adopt, foster
1h ago
Fulton animal shelter ‘pleading’ with public to adopt, foster
1h ago
‘Tragedy on top of tragedy’: Pregnant refugee, mother of 5 dies in Gwinnett crash
8h ago
The Latest
AP source: Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers
2m ago
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
8m ago
Drones spot 2 more bodies from Italy avalanche, toll at 9
9m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top