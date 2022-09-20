ajc logo
X

Georgia man sentenced to 10 years in teen girl's road death

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office shows Marc Wilson, of Sharpsburg, Ga. Wilson was charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting after opening fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Bulloch County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office shows Marc Wilson, of Sharpsburg, Ga. Wilson was charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting after opening fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Bulloch County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

National & World News
5 hours ago
A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired into a pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

A judge imposed the maximum prison sentence for Marc Wilson, 23, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last month by a Bulloch County jury in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. Prosecutors had unsuccessfully sought a conviction on felony murder charges.

Wilson's attorneys insisted during his August trial that he was justified to shoot in self-defense when the pickup truck's driver tried to run Wilson's car off the road during the summer of 2020. Prosecutors argued Wilson had no legal grounds for firing a handgun in traffic and could have escaped if he was being harassed by another driver.

Superior Court Judge Ronnie Thompson rejected requests for leniency by Wilson's attorneys, who noted that he had no prior criminal record. The judge said Wilson will receive credit for the 20 months he already served in jail awaiting trial, news outlets reported.

Defense attorneys acknowledged that Wilson fired the shot that killed Hutcheson, of Reidsville, on a bypass circling the southeast Georgia city of Statesboro the night of June 24, 2020. One of the bullets he fired pierced the truck’s rear window and struck Hutcheson in the head. She died after her friends rushed her to a hospital.

Wilson turned himself in and surrendered his gun to police three days after the shooting.

Prosecutors had charged Wilson with felony murder, arguing he caused Hutcheson’s death while committing another felony — aggravated assault — by firing his gun at the truck. The jury acquitted Wilson of both those charges and found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Had Wilson been convicted of felony murder, he would have faced an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Wilson — the son of a Black father and white mother — and his white girlfriend had just picked up food from a Taco Bell about 12:30 a.m. when the pickup truck pulled alongside Wilson’s much smaller Ford Focus. Wilson told police the pickup truck tried to run his car off the road as white teenagers inside yelled racist slurs.

The driver of the pickup and two passengers who took the witness stand denied threatening or otherwise provoking Wilson. They also acknowledged that they had been drinking that night, but denied being drunk.

Emma Rigdon, Wilson’s girlfriend at the time, testified that she didn’t hear any racial slurs before the shooting. She recalled, however, being frightened when the pickup truck “started swerving into our lane” and forced Wilson’s car onto the shoulder of the highway.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics6h ago
Georgia lieutenant gubernatorial candidate and Republican state Sen. Burt Jones speaks at a rally as former U.S. President Donald Trump watches on Sept. 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

AJC poll: Republican Burt Jones widens lead in lieutenant governor race
10h ago
Several Republican officials in Georgia say there are ongoing discussions about former President Donald Trump possibly holding a rally in the state next month. He is pictured speaking at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

The Jolt: Trump eyeing Georgia rally after Warnock-Walker debate
15h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
7h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
7h ago
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
17h ago
The Latest
Police and firefighters inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The man was taken to a hospital Wednesday, in an apparent protest against a planned state funeral next week for the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe, officials and media reports said.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: 092406+0900

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral
13m ago
Rays' Shane McClanahan pulled vs Astros with neck tightness
20m ago
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
21m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
9h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
13h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top