ajc logo
X

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say Tincher killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.(Floyd County, GA., Police via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say Tincher killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.(Floyd County, GA., Police via AP)

National & World News
Updated 2 hours ago
Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.

Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.

Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.

Police said they believe that Cumming was injured in a fall in December and that instead of getting her medical attention, Tincher dragged her through home. Criminal charges say Tincher “heard and saw numerous bones break." He then wrapped her in plastic bags and placed her in a large freezer, with the charges saying Tincher “acknowledged her back broke going into the freezer.” Charges say there was “no altercation or provocation” leading up to the acts.

"From what we determined, at the time, he believed she was still breathing and had some movement at the time she was going into the freezer," said Floyd County Investigator Brittany Werner told WAGA-TV.

Tincher continued living in the home with the body inside the freezer for months, but moved it to a storage unit in March, fearing Cumming's body might be found.

Werner said Tincher told police he didn’t call 911 because he was wanted for arrest because of terroristic threats made in 2018 against his wife.

Tincher also told investigators how much he loved his grandmother.

“He said she was the only family member that gave him the courtesy and love and attention he needed,” said Werner.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy to determine Cumming's cause and time of death.

___

This story corrects that suspect’s last name is Tincher, not Fincher.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
16h ago
Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a teen that was fatally shot Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Credit: File photo

Athens police investigate teen fatally shot Saturday morning
5h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
4h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
4h ago
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Credit: AJC

Georgia candidates raise crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning’
7h ago
The Latest
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
21m ago
"My golden sunshine": Teen killed by shelling deeply mourned
28m ago
Invictus Games opens with Prince Harry tribute to Ukrainians
34m ago
Featured
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top