Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

"From what we determined, at the time, he believed she was still breathing and had some movement at the time she was going into the freezer," said Floyd County Investigator Brittany Werner told WAGA-TV.

Tincher continued living in the home with the body inside the freezer for months, but moved it to a storage unit in March, fearing Cumming's body might be found.

Werner said Tincher told police he didn’t call 911 because he was wanted for arrest because of terroristic threats made in 2018 against his wife.

Tincher also told investigators how much he loved his grandmother.

“He said she was the only family member that gave him the courtesy and love and attention he needed,” said Werner.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy to determine Cumming's cause and time of death.

This story corrects that suspect’s last name is Tincher, not Fincher.