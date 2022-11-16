Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice

Former President Donald Trump targeted Raffensperger after the 2020 general election for failing to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia. In a now-notorious January 2021 phone call, Trump suggested Raffensperger could “find” enough votes to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Trump falsely blamed voter fraud for his loss in other states as well. State officials and federal investigators, including Trump’s own attorney general, have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 contest.

Raffensperger defeated a Trump-endorsed primary challenger in this year's election contest.

As part of the audit, every county in the state must check the results recorded by vote-tallying scanners against a hand-count of ballots on the batches of votes selected.

Gabe Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state's office, said the dice roll was part of an effort to make the process of choosing vote batches as random as possible.

“We won't know in advance, so the counties can't go, ‘I’ll make sure this batch is perfect and all the other ones are crap,'” he said.

The counties must begin the audit on Thursday. The secretary of state’s office is asking them to complete it by the next day.

The audit ends either when election officials reach a certain level of confidence that the outcome is correct or a full count has been performed.

State law requires 90% certainty that the outcome is correct, but Raffensperger said last week he is increasing that to 95%, that is to say a “risk limit” of 5%.

