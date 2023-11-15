Georgia jumps to No. 1 in CFP rankings past Ohio State. Michigan and Florida State remain in top 4

“Active, strong debate in the room,” Corrigan said of choosing between Georgia and Ohio State.

Michigan is also coming off its first victory against a ranked team. The Wolverines won 24-15 at Penn State, but couldn't pass Big Ten rival Ohio State. They will play the Buckeyes at home on Nov. 25.

The top eight teams in the rankings won last week, and the selection committee's only changes among that group were at the very top.

Washington (10-0) was fifth again, followed by Oregon (9-1), Texas (9-1) and Alabama (9-1).

Missouri (8-2) at nine and Louisville (9-1) were new to the top 10 this week.

No team with two losses has ever made the College Football Playoff, and only one team from the Group of Five has made the final top four — Cincinnati in 2021.

Using that as a measuring stick, there appear to be nine teams in playoff contention: The top eight plus Louisville.

There are three rankings left, including the last one on Dec. 3 that will set the field for the final four-team playoff before the event expands to 12 teams next year.

