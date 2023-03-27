Georgia judge orders prosecutors to reply to Trump challenge

The special grand jury heard from about 75 witnesses and considered other evidence before issuing a report that includes recommendations for Willis on criminal charges. McBurney released the report's introduction and conclusion, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, but the rest of the report has remained under wraps so far.

Willis said in a January hearing that decisions on indictments were "imminent."

The challenge by Trump's legal team, filed last Monday, also contended that McBurney misinterpreted Georgia law and erred by not disqualifying Willis from the entire probe when he ruled in July that Willis could not pursue charges against Burt Jones, now Georgia's lieutenant governor.

Trump's lawyers asked for another judge besides McBurney to hear the challenge. He did not acknowledge that push in Monday's brief order.

The lawyers also faulted Willis for granting repeated news interviews, citing a list of 39 media appearances and saying her comments cast ”a shadow of bias over her office and the entire investigation."

Trump's lawyers similarly argued that interviews that the foreperson and other grand jurors have given should disqualify the case.