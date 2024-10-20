Georgia authorities investigating "catastrophic failure" of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities said Sunday they are investigating the "catastrophic failure" of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven people on Sapelo Island.

That is where crowds had gathered for a fall celebration by the island's tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.

“It is a structural failure. There should be very, very little maintenance to an aluminum gangway like that, but we’ll see what the investigation unfolds,” Georgia Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Walter Rabon said at a news conference.