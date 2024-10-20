Nation & World News

Georgia authorities investigating "catastrophic failure" of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7

Georgia authorities say they are investigating the “catastrophic failure” of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven people on Sapelo Island
Festival goers who attended a Gullah Geechee festival on Sapelo Island leave the Elm Grove Church where they were taken to reunite with loved ones on Sapelo Island, Ga in McIntosh county, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)

Festival goers who attended a Gullah Geechee festival on Sapelo Island leave the Elm Grove Church where they were taken to reunite with loved ones on Sapelo Island, Ga in McIntosh county, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)
By RUSS BYNUM and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities said Sunday they are investigating the "catastrophic failure" of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven people on Sapelo Island.

That is where crowds had gathered for a fall celebration by the island's tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.

“It is a structural failure. There should be very, very little maintenance to an aluminum gangway like that, but we’ll see what the investigation unfolds,” Georgia Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Walter Rabon said at a news conference.

The gangway was installed in 2021, authorities said.

Seven people were killed in the collapse Saturday, and Rabon said three remained hospitalized in critical condition Sunday.

Rabon said “upwards of 40 people” were on the gangway when it collapsed, and at least 20 fell into the water. Rabon said none of the people killed were residents of the island.

The ferry dock was rebuilt after Georgia officials in October 2020 settled a federal lawsuit by Hogg Hummock residents who complained the state-operated ferry boats and docks they rely upon to travel between Sapelo Island the mainland failed to meet federal accessibility standards for people with disabilities.

The state agreed to demolish and replace outdated docks while upgrading ferry boats to accommodate people in wheelchairs and those with impaired hearing. The state also paid a cash settlement of $750,000.

A hearse heads to Meridian Dock in McIntosh county where several people after a gangway collapsed plunging them into the water, on Sapelo Island, Ga in McIntosh county, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)

Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Captain Chris Hodge speaks during a news conference after a gangway collapse on Sapelo Island, Ga in McIntosh county, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)

FILE - The sun rises over Sapelo Island, Ga., a Gullah-Geechee community, on June 10, 2013. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

