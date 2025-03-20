Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Georgetown University scholar has been detained by immigration officials, prompting legal fight

A Georgetown University scholar has been detained by immigration officials, prompting his lawyer to seek urgent relief in federal court
By OLIVIA DIAZ – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Georgetown University scholar has been detained by immigration officials, prompting his lawyer to seek urgent relief in federal court.

Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral scholar at Georgetown University, was accused of “spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media” and determined to be deportable by the Secretary of State’s office, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said late Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Politico, which first reported the case, said that masked agents arrested Suri outside his home in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday night and told him his visa had been revoked, citing a legal filing by his lawyer.

His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking further information Wednesday night. An online court docket shows that an urgent motion seeking to halt the deportation proceedings was filed Tuesday against the Trump administration.

A Georgetown University webpage identifies Suri as a postdoctoral fellow at Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at the university.

FILE - Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is on the Columbia University campus in New York at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

Credit: AP

A judge has moved a jailed Palestinian activist's deportation fight to New Jersey

After Columbia arrests, international college students fall silent

The Justice Department is investigating whether Columbia University hid students sought by the US

