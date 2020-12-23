George's 33 sends Clippers past Lakers 116-109 on ring night

Serge Ibaka scored 15 points in his debut for the Clippers, who hadn't played since blowing a 3-1 playoff series lead to Denver and ruining a much-anticipated conference final showdown with the waiting Lakers in the bubble.

The collapse led to coach Doc Rivers' departure, and Lue moved down the bench to take over a star-studded team with several new additions. Nicolas Batum had three points and six assists in 28 minutes, while new $64 million swingman Luke Kennard had four points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Montrezl Harrell had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a strong debut after moving down the hallway from the Clippers to the Lakers last month. Dennis Schröder also had 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in an impressive Lakers debut.

The Lakers fell behind by 22 points under a ring hangover in the first quarter, but they erased all but two points of the deficit in the second. The Clippers pulled away late in the third, and George dropped 11 points in the fourth to seal it.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Batum and Ibaka started for their new club. ... Former Lakers Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac scored 11 points apiece.

Lakers: Schröder and fellow newcomer Marc Gasol were in coach Frank Vogel's starting lineup. Gasol had no points and five fouls in 12 minutes. ... Wesley Matthews also went scoreless in his Lakers debut. ... Kyle Kuzma had 15 points after agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract extension Sunday.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Denver on Friday.

Lakers: Host Dallas on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, top, drives to the basket over Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) misses on a dunk attempt over Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, left, speaks behind the championship trophy, near NBA Commissioner Adam Silver before the team's basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, LeBron James, center, and Quinn Cook show their championship rings before the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez