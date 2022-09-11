BreakingNews
George W. Bush part of MLB's 9/11 anniversary tribute

Former President George W. Bush, right, hands the ball to Andita Pollozani, center, for the ceremonial first pitch as her father, left, Fort Worth, Texas police officer Jimmy Pollozani, looks on to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

National & World News
Updated 26 minutes ago
Former President George W

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush took part in a first ball ceremony in Texas, Aaron Judge put on special cleats at Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets wore first responder caps as Major League Baseball paused Sunday to remember the Sept. 11 attacks.

There were moments of silence, remembrances and tributes at ballparks all across America on the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

“It’s a moment in our country’s history. We all have certain things we remember, where we were when it happened and how we felt. So many people involved, so it’s a chance to honor those people today. Realizing the people and families that were affected by this that are still feeling the pain from it," Mets manager Buck Showalter said before a game in Miami.

Bush, who was president on the day of the attacks, was at Globe Life Field as the Rangers played Toronto. He joined Jimmy Pollozani, a police officer in nearby Fort Worth, and Pollozani’s 13-year-old daughter, Andita, in the ceremony.

They represented police officers, firefighters and first responders across the state. Andita threw the pitch to Rocky Wolfe, a firefighter from the central Texas city of Killeen.

Bush famously delivered a perfect strike before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium between the Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks weeks after New York City’s twin towers fell.

There was a moment of silence before the Blue Jays and Rangers played. During the Canadian and U.S. national anthems, Bush stood between Texas interim manager Tony Beasley and first base coach Corey Ragsdale in front of the home dugout.

Bush delivered the ball to Andita and gave her a hug and a word of advice before she threw from just in front of the mound. Afterward, Bush gave a fist bump to her father before they left the field.

Bush received rousing applause when he was announced. As he headed toward the Rangers’ dugout afterward, some fans chanted, “USA! USA!”

All Rangers and Blue Jays personnel in uniform wore a special Patriot Day patch on their caps. Special lineup cards and base jewels were used.

Bush was part of the investment group that owned the Rangers from April 1989 until June 1998 and remains involved with the club. He and wife Laura have lived in Dallas since he left the White House in January 2009.

At Yankee Stadium as New York played Tampa Bay, Judge wore cleats marking the day. His left cleat had “9/11 Patriot Day” on the back and the right one had “9-11-01."

The Yankees wore hats in tribute of 9/11 responders rather than their interlocking NY.

Starter Domingo Germán’s cap said NYPD and there was a mix of FDNY. He sprinted to the bullpen to warm up holding an American flag in his right hand, drawing cheers from a crowd that had been sitting through a rain delay.

Manager Aaron Boone placed a wreath at the monument in Monument Park that was dedicated on the first anniversary of the attacks.

Yankee Stadium public address announcer Paul Olden began a brief pregame ceremony by calling the attacks “an unsuccessful attempt to break the spirit of our great nation.”

Firefighter Regina Wilson sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” after the Port Authority Honor Guard presented the colors.

The Mets wore caps with insignias representing New York first responder departments. Featured were the city’s police and fire departments as well as Port Authority Police and departments of sanitation and correction.

Anthony Varvaro, a former big league pitcher who retired in 2016 to become Port Authority police officer, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning in New Jersey on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan.

Varvaro, 37, was born in Staten Island and played at St. John’s before becoming a reliever for Seattle, Atlanta and Boston from 2010-15.

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro,” the Braves said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Former President George W. Bush, second from front right, stands with Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley, front right, and others for a moment of silence for 9/11 before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Former President George W. Bush waves as he takes the field to participate in the ceremonial irst pitch to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins, wearing a patch on his hat in remembrance or 9/11, looks on from the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

New York Mets' Taijuan Walker delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Fans and players take a moment of silence to mark the 9/11 attacks, before the start of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Two F16 fighter planes fly over Target field at the end of the national anthem as the Minnesota Twins marked Armed Forces Appreciation Day and remembrance of 9/11 prior to a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single during the first inning a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

This undated photo provided by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey shows police officer Anthony Varvaro. A former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, Varvaro was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (Port Authority of New York and New Jersey via AP)

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) argues a call with officials during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. stands for a moment of silence in memory of 9/11 before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Former President George W. Bush, right, looks on as Andita Pollozani throws out the the first ceremonial pitch to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Former President George W. Bush gives a thumbs-up after the first pitch to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Employees of the Colorado Rockies carry a United States flag to the field for a ceremony to mark the 9/11 attack on the U.S. before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A member of the ground crew cleans a 9/11 remembrance base between innings of the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

