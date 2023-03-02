BreakingNews
Murder charges dropped against Carrollton sharecropper in historic court hearing
X
Dark Mode Toggle

George Santos now under investigation by House Ethics panel

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into New York Republican Rep. George Santos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee on Thursday announced that it has launched an investigation into New York Republican Rep. George Santos, the embattled first-term Republican who has admitted fabricating major parts of his resume while running for office.

The committee voted earlier this week to open the probe, which it said will look at whether Santos may have “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign.”

The panel said it will also review whether Santos was truthful on financial disclosure forms, whether he may have violated conflict-of-interest laws and allegations of sexual misconduct from a person who sought a job in his office.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?23h ago

Credit: Jim Galloway

Newly discovered early ‘Gone With the Wind’ movie script reveals a much harsher depiction...
5h ago

Credit: Nicole Craine/The New York Times

The Jolt: Georgia Senate to vote on ‘Buckhead City’ bills today
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Republicans rally behind new oversight of prosecutors
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Republicans rally behind new oversight of prosecutors
3h ago

Credit: Caitlin Schmidt

Gwinnett high school golfer killed in crash had infectious smile, big dreams
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

As Biden projects unity, Senate Democrats see little action
6m ago
Stocks rise on Wall Street and head for first gain in 3 days
8m ago
Defense says zeal to convict Murdaugh derailed investigation
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
8h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top