George Santos expulsion coming before House as Democrats force vote

Santos, despite the federal charges he's facing, is moving forward with his plans to seek reelection and has defied calls for his resignation. "This is the beginning of the ability for me to address and defend myself," Santos told reporters following his indictment. His office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Garcia's resolution.

Republican leaders have said Santos deserves to have his day in court before Congress weighs in. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set in similar criminal cases over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.

McCarthy said he would reach out to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., about referring the resolution to the Ethics Committee, which already has initiated an investigation into whether Santos engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his congressional campaign.

“I think we can look at it very quickly and come to a conclusion on what George Santos did and did not do,” McCarthy told reporters.

Democrats are looking to tie Santos to the Republican brand, particularly in key swing districts, and began messaging the effort to expel him as giving New Yorkers the “honest representation they deserve.”

"Now is the time for members of Congress to demonstrate where they stand and expel George Santos from Congress," said Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

___

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report.