George M. Johnson's 'All Boys Aren't Blue' tops 2024 list of most 'challenged' US library books

“We can trace many of the challenges to lists of books that have been distributed by Moms for Liberty and other groups," said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, who directs the association's Office for Intellectual Freedom.

As part of its annual report, the ALA unveiled its list of the 10 most “challenged books” of 2024, starting with George M. Johnson's “All Boys Aren't Blue,” and also featuring “Gender Queer,” “The Bluest Eye,” Stephen Chbosky's “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and John Green's “Looking for Alaska.”

Most of the books listed have LGBTQ+ themes, continuing a yearslong trend. Other objections include references to drug addiction, such as in Ellen Hopkins' “Crank,” and to slavery and sexual abuse, including those in Patricia McCormick's “Sold.”

The ALA defines a challenge as a “formal, written complaint filed with a library or school requesting that materials be removed because of content or appropriateness.” The association, which compiles censorship data through media accounts and reports from librarians, has long believed the actual number of challenges is far higher than the numbers cited in its annual studies.

The report comes at an especially perilous time for libraries. The Trump administration is implementing drastic cuts at the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which already is canceling grants to state libraries.

Bans have surged in recent years and several states, from Texas and Florida to Iowa and Utah, have passed laws restricting what school libraries can acquire. While the ALA is reporting a sharp drop in challenges in 2024, down to 821 attempts compared to 1,247 the year before, the number remains far higher than before 2021.

And Caldwell-Stone doesn't believe censorship is declining. Libraries are now more likely to avoid stocking books that are controversial, or may be prohibited by law, she says.

“I spoke to a librarian from Texas who told me she was looking over a political book and wasn't sure if she could add it to the collection,” Caldwell-Stone said. “Librarians don't want to get prosecuted or otherwise face legal trouble. A lot of librarians are operating under these kinds of threats.”

The 10 Most Challenged Books of 2024

1. “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson

2. “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe

3. (Tie) “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison

3. (Tie) “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky

5. “Tricks,” by Ellen Hopkins

6. (Tie) “Looking for Alaska,” by John Green

6. (Tie) “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews

8. (Tie) “Crank,” by Ellen Hopkins

8. (Tie) “Sold,” by Patricia McCormick

10. “Flamer,” by Mike Curato

