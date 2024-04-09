Nation & World News

George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced Tuesday
FILE - George Lucas arrives at the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced Tuesday, April 9, 2024. He will be honored at the closing ceremony to the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 25. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

Lucas will be honored at the closing ceremony to the 77th French film festival on May 25. He joins a short list of those to receive honorary Palmes. Last year, Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for Lucas in "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," was awarded one. Other recent recipients include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster.

"The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart," Lucas said in a statement. "I was surprised and elated when my first film, 'THX-1138,' was selected to be shown in a new program for first time directors called the Directors' Fortnight. Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer. I am truly honored by this special recognition which means a great deal to me."

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. The closing ceremony, during which the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, will be awarded to one of the films in competition, will be broadcast in France on France Télévisions and streamed on Brut.

