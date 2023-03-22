George leaves with injury as Clippers lose to Thunder

Kawhi Leonard and George stepped up in the second half after shooting a combined 5 of 16 in the first half, but it wasn't enough. Leonard had 21 points.

The game was tied 91-all when George went down. Leonard scored before the Thunder ran off six points in a row to take a 97-93 lead.

Nicolas Batum hit a jumper to pull the Clippers to 101-100. The Clippers lost a coach's challenge of an out-of-bounds call with 30 seconds left. The Thunder inbounded, but missed a shot and Leonard grabbed the rebound.

Leonard dribbled down the final seconds but was hounded by Thunder defenders and his potential game-winning shot missed.

The teams kept it close throughout the third. Gilgeous-Alexander scored the Thunder's final 10 points and they trailed 81-80 going into the final period.

The Clippers blew a 14-point lead to start the game. They opened on an 18-4 run, but the Thunder tied it up minutes later.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Improved to 14-21 on the road against the West. ... Won five of six overall.

Clippers: Leonard received a technical and Terance Mann got hit with two technicals at 4:24 of the second period. Mann was ejected.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Thursday night in Los Angeles.

