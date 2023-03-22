X

George leaves with injury as Clippers lose to Thunder

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George got hurt in the fourth quarter of the team's 101-100 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George got hurt in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 101-100 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George went down under the Thunder’s basket with 4:38 remaining. He lay on his back for several minutes before being helped to his feet. Supported by staff on either side, George headed to the locker room, appearing to barely be able to put any weight on his right leg.

George had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. His potential loss could prove costly to a team harboring hopes of winning its first NBA championship.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points against his former team. Jalen Williams added 20 points for the Thunder.

George had a highlight dunk in the third, rotating 360 degrees before slamming the ball in the hoop as the crowd cheered.

Kawhi Leonard and George stepped up in the second half after shooting a combined 5 of 16 in the first half, but it wasn't enough. Leonard had 21 points.

The game was tied 91-all when George went down. Leonard scored before the Thunder ran off six points in a row to take a 97-93 lead.

Nicolas Batum hit a jumper to pull the Clippers to 101-100. The Clippers lost a coach's challenge of an out-of-bounds call with 30 seconds left. The Thunder inbounded, but missed a shot and Leonard grabbed the rebound.

Leonard dribbled down the final seconds but was hounded by Thunder defenders and his potential game-winning shot missed.

The teams kept it close throughout the third. Gilgeous-Alexander scored the Thunder's final 10 points and they trailed 81-80 going into the final period.

The Clippers blew a 14-point lead to start the game. They opened on an 18-4 run, but the Thunder tied it up minutes later.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Improved to 14-21 on the road against the West. ... Won five of six overall.

Clippers: Leonard received a technical and Terance Mann got hit with two technicals at 4:24 of the second period. Mann was ejected.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Thursday night in Los Angeles.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Cam Newton shows he still has his fastball at Auburn Pro Day4h ago

Credit: AP

One theme from recent Braves moves: Depth, depth, depth
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson happy to be back with U.S. national team
10h ago

Credit: AP

Japan edges United States for World Baseball Classic title
1h ago

Credit: AP

Japan edges United States for World Baseball Classic title
1h ago

Credit: AP

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman comes out of retirement to join Falcons
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Judge to consider allowing abortions to resume in Wyoming
25m ago
Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship
26m ago
Asian shares advance on back of Wall Street rally
26m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
16h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top