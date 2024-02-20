George H.W. Bush's speedboat fetches $435,000 at benefit auction

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush's speedboat has a new owner.

The 38-foot (11.5-meter) “Fidelity V” was auctioned for $435,000 during the George and Barbara Bush Foundation’s 2024 Presidential Salute benefiting the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, a spokesperson said.

The event last week in Houston featured a number of the late president's friends ranging from former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning. The boat’s buyer was anonymous and it’s unclear what will become of the vessel, the spokesperson said. The auction raised more than $1 million in total, she said.