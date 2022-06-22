ajc logo
X

George Chauncey wins $500,000 Library of Congress award

National & World News
1 hour ago
Historian George Chauncey has received a $500,000 lifetime achievement award from the Library of Congress, the John W

NEW YORK (AP) — Historian George Chauncey has received a $500,000 lifetime achievement award from the Library of Congress, the John W. Kluge Prize, the first time the honor has gone to a scholar in LGBTQ studies.

The prize is given for achievement in the study of humanity. Chauncey, a professor of American history at Columbia University, is known for such books as “Gay New York” and “Why Marriage? The History Shaping Today’s Debate over Gay Equality.”

“Professor Chauncey’s trailblazing career gave us all better insight into, and understanding of, the LGBTQ+ community and history," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement released Wednesday. "His work that helped transform our nation’s attitudes and laws, epitomizes the Kluge Center’s mission to support research at the intersection of the humanities and public policy.”

The Kluge prize is named for the late philanthropist and television mogul. Previous winners include Drew Gilpin Faust and John Hope Franklin.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Kluge Prize,” Chauncey said in a statement, “and grateful that the Library of Congress has recognized the importance and vibrancy of the field of LGBTQ history."

Editors' Picks
AthFest Is Back22h ago
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass
Charlie Bailey wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
7h ago
To avoid US extradition, Megaupload pair plead guilty in NZ
3h ago
To avoid US extradition, Megaupload pair plead guilty in NZ
3h ago
South Sudan fights child marriage where girls sold for cows
2h ago
The Latest
Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'
8m ago
British Open allows golfers from Saudi-backed series to play
12m ago
Italy's 5-Stars in chaos as Di Maio splits, forms new group
16m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top