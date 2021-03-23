George C. Wolfe, Anne Carson win PEN achievement awards

Wolfe, whose credits range from writing the musical “Jelly's Last Jam” to directing “Angels In America," has received the PEN/Mike Nichols Writing for Performance Award for work that “enlightens and inspires audiences.” Carson, a three-time finalist for the National Book Critics Circle poetry award and an acclaimed translator of Greek drama, has won the PEN/Nabokov Award for work of “enduring originality and consummate craftsmanship.”

Other citations announced Tuesday by PEN America include the PEN/Laura Pels Award for theater to the performance artist and playwright Daniel Alexander Jones, the PEN/Nora Magid Award for magazine editing to Prairie Schooner editor Kwame Dawes, and the PEN/Manheim Award for translation to Pierre Joris, who has worked on poems by Paul Celan and Jean-Pierre Duprey among others.