Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Geoff Ogilvy and Brandt Snedeker selected as Presidents Cup captains for 2026 at Medinah

Geoff Ogilvy and Brandt Snedeker are the captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah in the Chicago suburbs
FILE - International Presidents Cup team player Geoff Ogilvy, from Australia, gestures after winning the second hole of his singles match against United States' Steve Stricker at the Presidents Cup at Harding Park Golf Course, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - International Presidents Cup team player Geoff Ogilvy, from Australia, gestures after winning the second hole of his singles match against United States' Steve Stricker at the Presidents Cup at Harding Park Golf Course, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Former U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy of Australia and Brandt Snedeker have been selected as captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah, the venerable course in the Chicago suburbs that Ogilvy recently renovated.

Ogilvy will head an International team that has won the Presidents Cup just one time — in 1998 at Royal Melbourne — since the matches began in 1994.

He has been an assistant captain the last four times and played in three straight Presidents Cups. Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion at Winged Foot, now devotes a majority of his time to design work with Australia-based OCM.

Among its recent work was the renovation of Medinah No. 3, where the Presidents Cup will be played Sept. 24-27, 2026. The two-year project includes larger greens, wider fairways and new routing on the back nine. It reopened last summer.

Snedeker played in only one Presidents Cup in 2013 at Muirfield Village, along with two Ryder Cups. He has nine career PGA Tour wins and captured the FedEx Cup in 2012.

The Americans have won the last 10 times in the Presidents Cup dating to a tie in South Africa in 2003. The International team — players from countries outside Europe — have been gaining ground since taking over more control of its team from the PGA Tour, which owns the event.

The U.S. won last year at Royal Montreal, 18 1/2-11 1/2.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

FILE - Brandt Snedeker hits his third shot on the 14th hole of the La Quinta Country Club course during the first round of the American Express golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kevin Velo, left, greets teammate Isaiah Salinda after they set a course record since the current team format was instituted in 2017, during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo remain atop Zurich Classic leaderboard

Novak and Griffin shoot 61 in Zurich Classic better-ball play to take 3-shot lead

Masters champion Rory McIlory and teammate Shane Lowry 6 back in Zurich Classic title defense

The Latest

President Donald Trump arrives to welcome the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team to the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump to offer automakers some relief on his 25% tariffs, after worries they could hurt US factories

2m ago

Soprano Elza van den Heever has nightmares from her disturbing portrayal of `Salome'

3m ago

Layoffs, closures and gaps in oversight expected after hundreds of DOJ grants are canceled

3m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.