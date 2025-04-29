Geoff Ogilvy and Brandt Snedeker selected as Presidents Cup captains for 2026 at Medinah

Former U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy of Australia and Brandt Snedeker have been selected as captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah, the venerable course in the Chicago suburbs that Ogilvy recently renovated.

Ogilvy will head an International team that has won the Presidents Cup just one time — in 1998 at Royal Melbourne — since the matches began in 1994.

He has been an assistant captain the last four times and played in three straight Presidents Cups. Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion at Winged Foot, now devotes a majority of his time to design work with Australia-based OCM.