General sorry for 'miscommunication' over vaccine shipments

The general said he made mistakes by citing numbers of doses that he believed would be ready.

“I am the one who approved forecast sheets. I'm the one who approved allocations,” Perna said. “There is no problem with the process. There is no problem with the Pfizer vaccine. There is no problem with the Moderna vaccine.”

Perna said the government now is on track to get approximately 20 million doses to states by the first week of January, a combination of the newly approved Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Perna said 2.9 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses have been delivered to states so far.

In Michigan, where the Pfizer vaccine is produced, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday accused the White House of “slow-walking the process.”

“We have Michigan hospitals and nursing homes ready to administer this vaccine," she said.