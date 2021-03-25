General says attacks by foreign hackers are 'clarion call'

Separately, the U.S. is responding to a breach that affected thousands users of Microsoft's email server software.

Asked by the committee chairman, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., whether the intrusions represented a “new terrain,” Nakasone said foreign hackers were conducting attacks of “a scope, a scale a level of sophistication that we haven't seen previously.”

“It is the clarion call for us to look at this differently,” he said.

Nakasone said one challenge is that foreign state hackers have taken advantage of legal constraints that prevent U.S. intelligence agencies such as the NSA, whose surveillance is focused abroad, from monitoring domestic infrastructure for cyber threats. Hackers are increasingly using U.S.-based virtual private networks, or VPNs, to evade detection by the U.S. government.

As a result, he said, the problem is not that intelligence agencies can't connect all the dots but rather "we can’t see all of the dots.”

Nakasone said the U.S. is trying to improve information-sharing with the private sector and remove disincentives from companies from disclosing details with the government on threats they see. A senior Biden administration official told reporters earlier this month that the administration was not currently seeking additional authority to monitor U.S.-based networks.

Private companies are typically reluctant to share information on hacks and attempted hacks with the FBI and other government agencies, mostly out of fear of the negative business fallout if it were to become public. In many cases, companies don’t even report the incidents to the government.

On Wednesday, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., lamented in a webinar about being unable to get support in Congress for legislation to make it mandatory for companies to disclose cyber breaches. The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee singled out the telecommunications sector — a big target in the SolarWinds hack — as being especially resistant.

