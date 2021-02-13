General Motors settles with California for $5.75M

The faulty ignition switches led to at least 124 fatalities and 274 injuries nationwide. The defect also resulted in the recall of more than nine million vehicles in 2014 — one of the biggest recalls in the nation's history — from the largest U.S. automaker because the switches sometimes caused the sudden termination of electrical systems, including power steering and power brakes.

In 2015, GM agreed to pay a $900 million settlement to end a U.S. Department of Justice criminal probe, as well as $1 million in 2017 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an accounting case. Later that year, the automaker settled with dozens of states for $120 million.