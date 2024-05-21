BreakingNews
Defense rests its case without Trump testifying in his hush money trial
Nation & World News

Gene Pratter, federal judge overseeing Ozempic and Mounjaro lawsuits, dies at 75

U.S. District Judge Gene E
56 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gene E. K. Pratter, a federal judge who oversaw numerous high-profile cases during her lengthy career and was currently overseeing lawsuits involving the diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro, has died. She was 75.

Pratter's death was announced Friday by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The time and cause was not disclosed.

A graduate of Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Pratter was appointed as a federal judge by President George W. Bush in 2004. She took particular interest in ethics and professional conduct, according to the court statement, and, had traveled several times to former Soviet-bloc countries to address judicial ethics and case management.

A federal courts panel appointed Pratter in February to oversee numerous lawsuits accusing drugmakers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly of failing to warn people about serious side effects related to Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Before she was appointed to the bench, Pratter served as a partner and general counsel at the law firm Duane Morris LLP.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s inspector general says city leaders are obstructing investigations

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated
The Latest
THE LATEST
France, Belgium, Slovenia support bid for arrest warrants of Israel and Hamas leaders
8m ago
Defense rests without ex-President Trump taking the witness stand in his New York hush...
10m ago
Poland arrests sabotage suspects and warns of potential hostile acts by Russia
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station